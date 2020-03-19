- Groups Call for Thinning of Texas Jail Population Due to Covid-19
List: Restaurants open for delivery or take-out
Consider supporting the restaurant industry in and around Dallas-Fort Worth if you can. Here's a helpful list of what establishments are open for take-out, delivery or both.
Want to add your restaurant? Click here.
COLLIN
Rockfish Seafood Grill. 701 West Park Boulevard #105, Plano, 75093. 11a-10p Take-out only.
DALLAS
Enchiladas. 7050 Greenville Ave, Dallas, 75206. 11a-10p. Delivery and take-out.
Enchiladas. 1304 Elm Street, Dallas 75206. 11a - 9 p. Delivery and Take-out.
Amici Signature Italian 1022 SOUTH BROADWAY ST, Carrollton 75006. Temp hours 12 p - 8p. Take-out only.
Scalini’s Pizza and Pasta 2021 Abrams Rd Dallas, Tx 75214. Mon-Thurs: 11am-10pm & Fri-Sat: 11am-11pm & Sun:
12pm-10pm. Take-out and Delivery.
The Rustic 3656 Howell St DALLAS Tx 75204. 12-8. Delivery and Take-out
Bowl & Barrel 8084 Park Lane DALLAS Tx 75231. 12-8. Delivery and Take-out
DENTON
Denton Independent Hamburger Company. 715 Sunset Street, Denton, 76201. 10:30a-9p. Take-out only.
Uncork’d Bar and Grill. 615 Main Street frisco TX 75034, 12 p - 8p. Delivery and take-out.
TARRANT
Pizza Buzz. 5418 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, 76137. Closed Monday. Open Tuesday - Sunday 11a-9p. Delivery and take-out
Hollywood Burger 8557 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76244. Open 11a - 8:30p. Delivery and take-out.
Mi Dia From Scratch 1295 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051. Hours Vary. Delivery and Take-out.
Flips Patio Grill 415 West State Hwy 114 Grapevine, TX 76051. Open every day 11a - 2a. Delivery and Take-out.
Winewood Grill 1265 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051. 11a - 10p. Take-out Only.
Arbys 601 Alta Mere Dr. Fort Worth, Tx 76107. 10:00 am - 11:00 pm. Take-out only.